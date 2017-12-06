'Tom Clancy's The Division' Update News: Patch Notes Revealed For Update 1.8

Ubisoft Promo image for "The Division"

"Tom Clancy's The Division" just received a massive update as part of its ongoing support from developer Ubisoft. Update 1.8 brings a ton of new content to the online-only shooter, and the best part is that it's all for free!

Patch notes for the update were released on the game's official website revealing a slew of new areas, modes, gear, and new weapons. It also brings with it new gameplay tweaks, new modes, as well as significant changes to the game's Underground sections.

The biggest addition in the patch would be the West Side Pier, a completely new area stretched over Piers North and Piers South. It contains a number of new locations such as Camp Clinton, a new safe house that will act as a new social hub similar to the Terminal. The location itself carries the bulk of the new additions coming to "Tom Clancy's The Division" in update 1.8.

The new area features a new dynamic spawning system for enemies, as well as new daily and special assignments for players. The area also serves as a staging ground where enemy factions are "teaming up" to take on the eponymous Division.

The area also serves as the setting for two new game modes: Resistance and Skirmish. The former is a survival-style PvE mode which features "continuous waves" of spawning enemies where players are tasked to survive for as long as possible while the latter is a PvP mode which sees two teams of four players competing for the highest kill count within a timed session.

Update 1.8 will also introduce an updated version of the game's Rogue system creatively named Rogue 2.0. Players will need to toggle their rogue status before being able to do damage to friendly agents with any member of their team can choose to either go Rogue also or leave the group.

Players who obtain "Manhunt" status will have objectives to interact with, completion of which will reward them with Manhunt caches. On the other hand, non-Rogue agents will see the general area of the Manhunt objective and will receive rewards for stopping "Manhunt" agents from completing the objective.

"Tom Clancy's The Division" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.