Tom Cruise's Role in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie Revealed

Reuters/Toby Melville Tom Cruise might play Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's new movie.

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie has been in the headlines for weeks, and casting reports about it suggest that it's shaping up to become one of 2019's most star-studded movies yet. Last weekend, reports about Tom Cruise's role surfaced, although Tarantino has yet to officially announce it.

According to reports, Cruise is playing a stuntman in the movie, which is set in the year 1969. Cruise will join in the cast Leonardo DiCaprio, who will play a washed-up actor trying to revive his career in the West. Margot Robbie is also in talks to portray Sharon Tate.

Previous reports revealed that the director of the film was looking to cast either Cruise or Brad Pitt to play a prosecutor, but Pitt passed on the role. Now, new reports suggest that Cruise is already onboard as a stuntman who used to be a friend of DiCaprio's character. In the story, they enter the world of acting at the height of the hippy movement in Hollywood.

Variety reporter Justin Kroll shared in a tweet last week that the role Pitt and Cruise were previously in talks about with Tarantino was not a prosecutor but a stuntman. "Some QT-Manson updates: The role Pitt and Cruise have met on is for that of a stuntman not prosecutor," he said. He also revealed that a Polish actor would play a key role in the movie.

Although Tarantino has yet to confirm the other actors who will join Cruise and DiCaprio in the cast, new reports reveal that the director is currently looking to cast Polish actor Roman Polanski to play a renowned director and husband to "Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate. It remains unknown if the actor has already officially been cast or is still in talks with Tarantino.

The Manson Family murders of 1969 will reportedly be an important component of Tarantino's upcoming movie, but the story will not focus on that. The film is set for release on Aug. 9, 2019.