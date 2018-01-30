Tom Hardy's Instagram Photos Suggest End of 'Venom' Filming

Reuters/Toby Melville Tom Hardy leads the cast of "Venom," the movie about the "Spider-Man" villain.

Principal photography for Sony Pictures' "Venom" may have already ended last weekend. After the film entered production back in October, it looks like it is now getting into post-production soon.

Over the weekend, "Venom" star Tom Hardy shared a series of Instagram photos showing him and the film's crew members. Some of the photos featured cinematographer Matthew Libatique and the film's camera and MVP sound team, and was captioned "wrapped." He also captioned another photo with "Wrapped. Life Back. Bye," indicating that filming for "Venom" had already come to an end.

In his post, Hardy wrote, "Wrapped SAN Fran Jam DuN. Sound Team 'Venom' MVP crew shout out to all the crew on Antidote legends of all. Outstanding work team. Thank you all. Am humbled and absolute honour and a privilege. You killed it. Smashed that. Thank you for letting me run with you."

Reports about "Venom" starting production surfaced sometime in mid-October. Although Sony Pictures has yet to officially confirm that production on the film had already wrapped, it's highly likely, considering that it is common for films like "Venom" to finish filming in just three months.

Last year, Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios that led to Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While in a deal with Marvel, Sony Pictures has also started developing its own superhero universe, which does not necessarily have to be connected to the MCU. "Venom" paves the way for the opening of that superhero universe.

After Sony announced "Venom" last year, the studio tapped Ruben Fleischer to helm the project. Since then, fans of superhero films have had glimpses of set photos and videos teasing intense action sequences. Just recently, rumors also surfaced that Holland would have a cameo in "Venom," not as Spider-Man but as Peter Parker.

"Venom" is set for release on Oct. 5.