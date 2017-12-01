Tom Hiddleston Returning to 'The Night Manager' Season 2? New Writer Hired for the Follow-Up

Will "Thor: Ragnarok" star Tom Hiddleston return to "The Night Manager" season 2? Reports indicate that a new season of the spy series is in the works.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Tom Hiddleston won awards for his role in "The Night Manager" in season 1.

Producers of the drama recently hired writer Matthew Orton to pen new episodes for "The Night Manager" season 2. Susanne Bier, who directed the first installment, previously stated that the follow-up season was slowly going through a development process since March.

The first season of "The Night Manager aired on BBC in the U.K. and AMC in the U.S. in early 2016. Based on the 1993 John Le Carré novel, the show was originally a one-season deal since it ended the way the book ended.

"There's no book and there's never been a Le Carré story that has been extended beyond the confines of the novel," producer Simon Cornwell stated. "It would be interesting to try [season 2]."

Hiddleston played Jonathan Pine, the spy disguised as the hotel manager in season 1. Olivia Colman ("The Crown") played investigator Angela Burr, while Hugh Laurie ("House") portrayed the big bad Richard Roper.

Also in the show were Elizabeth Debicki (Jed), Tom Hollander (Corky), Alistair Petrie (Sandy) and Natasha Little (Caroline). Petrie confirmed that many of the actors would be willing to come back for "The Night Manager" season 2.

"The desire from all of us is to do it. Everyone from the cast is keeping their fingers crossed," Petrie dished. "It genuinely is a case of 'watch this space.'"

Hiddleston nor his reps, however, have not yet confirmed if he's returning to the series since it's still in the writing phase. The actor did say he's open to doing a second season while promoting the show last year, but plans weren't confirmed back then.

"The Night Manager" received at least 36 nominations at the Golden Globes in 2016. Hiddleston, Laurie and Colman actually won acting trophies in the miniseries category.