Tom Holland to Appear in 'Venom' as Peter Parker

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Tom Holland joins Tom Hardy in the "Spider-Man" spinoff "Venom" from Sony Pictures.

With Sony's "Venom" currently in production, a new report about one its characters have surfaced this week. On Wednesday, American producer and writer Jon Schnepp revealed that Tom Holland would appear in the spin-off film, albeit not as Spider-Man.

In a recent podcast, Schnepp revealed that Holland had been filming scenes on the "Venom" set not as the web-slinger but as Peter Parker. "Tom Holland was on set filming scenes on 'Venom' for at least two days as Peter Parker. Okay, so I'm not saying 'Spider-Man' is in the film. I'm saying Peter Parker is in the film. This is a cameo. I don't know what it is. I didn't read the script," he said.

When news about Holland joining "Venom" surfaced earlier this week, fans got all excited about the prospect of seeing Spider-Man in the film. However, Schnepp clarified that the actor's role was only a cameo and that he would not suit up as the web-slinger. The "Venom" movie is reportedly set in San Francisco, so it's possible that Peter is heading cross country on a school trip from New York to pay a quick visit to the institute that develops the venom.

Since Sony is still keeping a tight lid on the details of the film, little is still known about the plot of the film. However, there is an alternate speculation that Parker might bring the symbiote to Earth after the events in "Avengers: Infinity War" and that this is where the "Venom" movie might pick up. Recently, actor Tom Hardy also posted on social media a Carnage artwork, seemingly confirming that the character would be the main villain in "Venom."

Aside from Holland, other confirmed cast members are Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams, who will reportedly play Dr. Carlton Drake and lawyer Anne Weying, respectively. "Venom" hits theaters on Oct. 5.