'Tomb Raider' News: Alice Vikander on Her Role as the Film's Hero

Facebook/TombRaiderMovie Promo image for the movie reboot of "Tomb Raider" starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

As the anticipation for the upcoming "Tomb Raider" film heightens, recent reports have revealed that actress Alice Vikander seems to be intensely committed to her role. Further reports also reveal that director Roar Uthaug has a few things to say about the highly anticipated rendition of a classic series.

According to reports, the role of Tomb Raider has been something that Vikander has dreamt of since the days when actress Angelina Jolie brought the character to life. She also developed the dream when she was able to get a chance to play the video game version on an old PlayStation when she was eight years old. Now that she is finally playing the main role in "Tomb Raider," Vikander seems to be willing to do anything to give a stellar performance. She revealed that almost everything in the film was real, including the pain and the cold water. "The Danish Girl" actress also revealed that there was an incident when they had to reshoot a scene because she had turned blue from the cold. Uthaug offered a few things to say about the upcoming "Tomb Raider" film:

"I think making Lara Croft feel like a real human being, that's definitely something we want to bring to the big screen as well. I think we'll want to make people relate to Lara as a character. I'm hoping to bring some of my Norwegian sensibilities to the franchise," director Uthaug said, as reported by Comic Book.

Considering the experiences of Vikander on the set of "Tomb Raider" an Uthaug's teasing statement, the excitement is on for the film. More information is expected to be released in the coming months. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. "Tomb Raider" is scheduled to hit theaters on Mar. 16. Until then, fans will have to make do with the little information that is known.