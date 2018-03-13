'Tomb Raider' News: Remasters for First Three Games Coming to Steam

Square Enix Despite great success at the time, "Tomb Raider III" has not aged well.

Lara Croft has made a shocking return to stardom ever since Square Enix purchased the franchise back in 2010, and it seems the series continues to make headlines as news regarding remasters for the first three games recently popped up.

According to a tweet by developer Realtech VR, they are currently working on remastering the first three "Tomb Raider" games for the PC platform. It should be noted that these three games are all available on Steam in their original late '90s glory, but they are all DOS ports and are forced to run through an emulator. This means trying to run them on a modern system is often a tedious and annoying chore.

Luckily, that will all soon go away once the remasters arrive. Realtech writes that the upcoming remasters will be free to anyone but will require owning the original DOS versions of the games. On top of that, the PC version will support OpenVR and will feature a new 3D engine for all three games.

Realtech VR is the company behind these remasters and the company has previously worked with Square Enix to release the first two "Tomb Raider" games on iOS. Sitting an average user review of 3.9 out of 5 on the App Store, both mobile ports seem to have received a favorable reception with many complimenting the new textures and better controls.

The company also announced in a later tweet that they plan on showing off the iOS port for "Tomb Raider III" in April and that will feature updated HD textures as well.

However, as exciting as all this news is, the developer later clarified that they are doing this independently from Square Enix and that it still needs to be approved.

"The mod is not endorsed by Square Enix and we not working with them. The TR mod is right now a working idea that realtech VR needs to green lit which is not the case yet," they wrote.