'Tomb Raider' Reboot News: Latest Poster Offers Glimpse at Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft

(Photo: Facebook/TombRaiderMovie) Promo image for the movie reboot of "Tomb Raider" starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

A new poster for "Tomb Raider" has been unveiled.

Warner Bros. recently released a new poster for the "Tomb Raider" reboot, according to reports. The photo shows lead star Alicia Vikander looking every bit the action heroine, bloodied and bruised as she looks directly at the camera.

The new poster is very different from the first "Tomb Raider" poster, which raised eyebrows due to the weird editing done on Vikander's neck that made it look rubbery. Oscar winner Vikander takes over the role of Lara Croft from original lead Angelina Jolie, who is also an Oscar-winning actress.

Arriving early next year, "Tomb Raider" will see Lara working as a bike courier while finishing her degree. Her father's disappearance seven years ago compels her to look into the case again, launching her into a new adventure that puts all her skills to the test.

In other related news, Square Enix has shared an update on the "Tomb Raider" game franchise. The company announced that a third game is under development as part of the rebooted film series.

Unfortunately, the developer did not reveal any further information beyond that. There is still no word on a release date, a working title, or which platform it will be on.

Square Enix said they are taking a new route in terms of announcing new projects, confirming more details would be available starting next year.

"A new Tomb Raider game is coming," reads a statement from Square Enix. "Driven by our goal of putting our fans first, we want you to know that it won't be very long between the official reveal and when you can play.Our journey together will begin with a major event in 2018. We simply can't wait to take you on Lara Croft's defining adventure."

"Tomb Raider" officially hits the big screen on March 16, 2018.