'Tomb Raider' Trilogy Remastered For PC; Are Console Versions Coming As Well?

Square Enix A screenshot from "Tomb Raider 3"

The "Tomb Raider" trilogy is being remastered for PC.

Enhanced versions of the first three Lara Croft games will soon be available on Steam, thanks to Realtech VR, the same studio responsible for bringing "Tomb Raider 1" and "Tomb Raider 2" to mobile devices.

The remastered versions will allow players to experience the adventure in 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). Even better, they will feature a new 3D engine and OpenVR support, the extent of which is yet to be detailed.

Unfortunately, the "Tomb Raider" trilogy remasters will be based on the mobile versions only, which means they will not look as good as players are hoping.

Those who own the original DOS versions of the "Tomb Raider" games on Steam will get the remastered versions for free. As for those who are hoping to play the classic games on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, it does not look like the trilogy will find its way to the consoles.

Realtech VR reasons that acquiring licensing from Sony and Microsoft for publishing will be "very expensive." "I doubt it will be possible," the studio wrote.

As to why the "Tomb Raider" trilogy remaster will only be available on Steam, Realtech VR explains, "The port is relying on Steam because we won't provide game data. Since TR classic is on Steam, we will use the game data from there."

A release date for the remastered versions is yet to be revealed. The studio has completed the ports for the first two "Tomb Raider" games and is currently working on the third one, so it should before more details are announced.

The first "Tomb Raider" game puts Lara Croft on a mission to retrieve pieces of an ancient artifact known as the Scion. The second game raises the stakes as the adventurer travels the globe in search of the Dagger of Xian, which is said to give its possessor the power of a fire-breathing dragon.

The third game in the "Tomb Raider" trilogy, a screenshot of which shown above, tasks Lara Croft to uncover a deadly secret dating back thousands of years when a meteor crashed into Antarctica.