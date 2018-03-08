Tommy Lee News: Gets into Physical Altercation with 21-Year-Old Son

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Tommy Lee arrives at the taping of television show "The Comedy Central's Roast of Pamela Anderson" at Sony studios in the Culver City area of Los Angeles August 7, 2005.

Former drummer of 80's rock band Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee, has recently been assaulted by his 21-year-old son, Brandon, after the two got into a heated fight in Tommy's home in Calabasas, California last Monday, March 5.

As reported by TMZ, some of Brandon's friends stated that the fight was caused by Tommy coming home drunk at around 10:45 p.m. that night. Due to being inebriated, an altercation transpired between the 55-year-old musician and his son. Brandon's friends also stated that the injury that Tommy had sustained during the fight was an act of self-defense on Brandon's part.

The incident left Tommy with a swollen lip, which the rock star posted on his social media page. As reported by People, Los Angeles authorities responded to a distress call after the fight occurred, which ended in them bringing Tommy to the hospital to have his injury checked.

Tommy stated on his Twitter page in an attempt to come out with what had really transpired that night, stating that he was at home, in bed with fiancée Brittany Furlan, when Brandon walked in on them. When Tommy asked his son to leave, Brandon allegedly proceeded to beat his father "unconscious," and then fled the scene to avoid getting apprehended by the local authorities.

As of now, no arrests or charges by either camp have been made. However, Brandon, who is Tommy's son with ex-wife Pamela Anderson shared on an Instagram Story that he was deeply saddened by the thought of not being able to "trust anyone," which was something that the 21-year-old realized on the night that he got into a fight with his father.

Us Weekly reported that the altercation was due to a comment that Tommy released on Twitter, alluding to an interview that had transpired between Anderson and Piers Morgan. Brandon was allegedly angered by Tommy's comment stating "she has nothing else going on & needs attention," which may have caused the fight.

Tommy left the hospital shortly after a brief medical checkup.