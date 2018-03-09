Tommy Lee News: Plans on Pressing Charges Against Son

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Former drummer of Mötley Crüe, Tommy Lee, has recently decided to press charges against his 21-year-old son, Brandon, after the father and son got into a physical altercation earlier this week.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Los Angeles Police have revealed that the 55-year-old musician plans on pressing charges, despite the fact that he and his son were not taken into custody on the night of the incident — which took place last Monday, March 5. As per the 911 distress call made by Tommy's fiancee, Brittany Furlan, Tommy was knocked unconscious to the ground.

Furthermore, the former Vine star was in a state of panic, since she was aware that Brandon had a stash of firearms in his room in Tommy's Calabasas, California home, and she had decided to lock the door to prevent further bloodshed. After a few minutes, Tommy started to regain consciousness, and asked his fiancee to drop the call.

The physical altercation was caused by a disagreement between Brandon and Tommy, regarding Brandon's mother, former "Baywatch" actress Pamela Anderson. It is heavily speculated that the argument directly involves a particular tweet that Tommy published on Twitter, which criticizes both Piers Morgan and Anderson after a recent interview that was conducted between the two.

Morgan and Anderson discussed past incidents wherein she alleges that Tommy physically abused her while they were still married in 1998.

Tommy mentioned in the tweet that his ex-wife "has nothing else going on & needs attention."

At first, Tommy was not planning on pressing charges. However, as reported by Page Six, after Brandon failed to apologize for the pain he had caused his father, Tommy changed his mind. On top of that, the rock star had already issued a restraining order against Brandon.

It is important to note that Brandon has a different version of what transpired that night, saying that Tommy came home drunk and attacked him. Brandon states that he was only acting in "self-defense."