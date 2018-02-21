Toni Braxton Engaged to Birdman

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Singer Toni Braxton poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles February 8, 2011.

Toni Braxton has confirmed her engagement to rapper Birdman.

In a new teaser for "Braxton Family Values," the 50-year-old musician confirmed the rumors that she is engaged to the 49-year-old rapper.

"I have an announcement to make, I'm engaged!" she says in the trailer. The "Unbreak My Heart" crooner then holds up the huge ring that signifies her engagement, the same one she has been wearing to the red carpet in recent weeks. Her family is thrilled about the announcement, as they are seen jumping with joy to celebrate with her.

The pair has been rumored to be dating for the past two years, but has never spoken out about it. Their low-key relationship, however, was put to the spotlight last month, when Braxton was first spotted wearing the stunning ring.

At that time, people thought they were secretly married. The teaser shows that those rumors were premature.

Now that their engagement is out, Birdman, also known as Bryan Williams, is ready to talk about their bond, as he did at the "Wendy Williams Show." When host Wendy Williams asked if he and Braxton are officially a couple, he said, "T, that's my girl, my friend, my family... that's my love, my soldier, my life... She's my life. I love her to death."

Birdman explained that they have known each other for years, and their relationship as lovers "just happened." Back in 2002, the pair worked together on the tracks "Give It Back" and "Baby You Can Do It."

Birdman also defended their relationship from Williams, who admitted she did not approve of the rapper. "I'm just a gangsta. That don't mean nothing. Certified, too, but what that gotta do with love?" Birdman said.

He also expressed how grateful he is to Braxton's family for accepting him and his shady past. He even called his fiancé's mother, Evelyn, an "angel."

"Braxton Family Values" returns on WE TV in March.