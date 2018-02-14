(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Singer Toni Braxton poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles February 8, 2011.

Toni Braxton is officially making a comeback with her first solo album in eight years titled "Sex and Cigarettes," which will serve as her ninth album.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning superstar will release the project via Def Jam on March 23 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which defined her legendary career.

"Sex and Cigarettes" will feature tracks like "Deadwood," which was released last September, and a duet with Colbie Caillat. Braxton also recently released "Long As I Live," a new single from the album that she co-wrote and produced.

The song ultimately intensified the excitement for her upcoming album and Braxton has been retweeting the tweets of support from fans who already have the single on repeat.

@tonibraxton Real talk Toni...how does this song end? I never make it to the end because I hit repeat before it gets to the end...guess I don’t want it to end. pic.twitter.com/goLOOKb4Jv — DaJuan Johnson (@dajuanjohnson) February 13, 2018

Braxton will tour North America this spring to promote "Sex and Cigarettes." Details on the locations, dates, and tickets should be announced soon. The icon is not letting her ongoing battle with lupus get in the way of bringing her new music to her fans.

She recently told People that "I feel so blessed because the doctors told me I would never be able to perform, I would never be able to travel or anything, but, you know, whole different plan for me."

Braxton even gushed about singer Selena Gomez, who continues to perform despite her lupus. She says, "It's energy to sing! I don't know how she does it. Some days, if I'm having a bad day and I still have to do a show, it's a lot of, "You sing" to the audience."

Her most recent solo album "Pulse" was released back in 2010. The R&B singer has not been totally absent from the music scene from that point up to the announcement of "Sex and Cigarettes" though.

Back in 2014, she teamed up with Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds for their critically acclaimed album collaboration "Love, Marriage, and Divorce." During that year, she also joined Broadway musical "After Midnight" as a special guest star with Babyface before releasing her memoir titled "Unbreak My Heart."