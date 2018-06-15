'Took The Easy Way Out' — Browns' Myles Garrett on Durant joining Warriors

An NFL player for the Cleveland Browns seems to have issues with the way All-Star and now two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors.

Myles Garrett, a defensive end for the Browns, also pointed out that he thinks Kevin Durant "broke the league," referring to the NBA. The Cleveland Browns can be seen competing in the American Football Conference North Division.

Wikimedia Commons/Cyrus Saatsaz Kevin Durant, who won his second NBA Championship ring to go with a back to back Finals MVP title, is reportedly signing up again with the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

Shortly after the Warriors completed their four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garrett took the time to criticize Durant during his interview on local media outlet 92.3 The Fan.

"If I were him, I would've never made a move like that in the first place," Garrett said, quickly thinking of what he would do if he ever found himself on the cusp of winning a championship.

"Me, I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coattails to get a W. But for him, you might as well stay at the spot you're at now," he went on to say, pointing out that since Durant's controversial move to sign up with the Golden State Warriors before the 2017 season, he has been called things like a "snake" and "cupcake."

"With KD, you just stick him in and he scores," Garrett then admitted, before turning the talk to LeBron James and why the latter's decision to leave Cleveland for Miami to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh was not the same thing.

"(James) had to gel and work things into place," he further explained, perhaps trying to point out that Durant just slotted into the Warriors effortlessly.

In the end, Garrett is of the opinion that Durant "took the easy way out" by choosing to join the Warriors, which just had a record-breaking 73–9 season at the time.