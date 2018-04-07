Top 10 Trending Bible Verse Searches on Google

Finding a passage from the Bible is just a query and a tap away, thanks to search engines like Google and the numerous online Bible websites. This week is the one right after Easter Sunday, and looking at the top rising searches on google, people are still taking the time to reflect on the holiday's message.

A handy tool for looking up which searches are trending on Google is the aptly named Google Trends, and looking at the overall interest for the topic "Bible Verse," online users have been looking up more verses from the Bible this year compared to 2017.

There's also a marked climb in online searches for "Bible Verse" since March 18, reaching a new high for this year over the Easter holidays and beyond. "Rising" queries are those Google has marked out for having "the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period," and as expected, this week's hot topics are Easter related.

As seen in a snapshot taken this Thursday, April 5, here are the top ten rising queries people have been using to look up Bible verses.

#10: Love Is Patient Love Is Kind Bible Verse

This is a popular passage found in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 and is one of the better known alliterative verses in the book, as translated into English.

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.

This is the famous passage where the Apostle Paul laid out the 15 ways he described love to his brothers and sisters of faith in the church at Corinth, that they may come to love one another better in unity. The King James Version of this verse, interestingly, calls it "Charity" instead.

#9: Reap What You Sow Bible Verse

Online users may remember the idiom better, but Google does a great job leading people to the actual verse from Galatians 6:7. The proverb itself, "reap what you sow," has come to mean that people will eventually face the consequences of their actions at some point, whether what they did was good or bad.

7 Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.

#8: Bible Verse On Forgiveness

Whether they are the person seeking forgiveness, or are the one struggling to forgive, people can turn to passages from the Bible to seek guidance like this one from Luke 6:37. The Bible has many, many examples of sinners seeking God's forgiveness, and Christians are, in turn, gently reminded to forgive others like the Lord has forgiven them as well.

37 Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.

#7: Third Heaven Bible Verse

Where is the Third Heaven? People searching online trying to connect it to a Bible verse will usually find an excerpt from 2 Corinthians 12:2-4, part of Apostle Paul's letter to the Corinthians. It's the passage that starts with the Apostle's account of a miracle.

2 I know a man in Christ who fourteen years ago was caught up to the third heaven. Whether it was in the body or out of the body I do not know—God knows.

The idea of a Third Heaven is something that's not really expanded on in the Bible, but the concept looks to be represented in other faiths as well.

#6: Two is Better Than One Bible Verse

Teamwork is the theme here, and grammatical lapse aside, Google will usually bring up Ecclesiastes 4:9-6:10 for an answer. It's the one that gives several examples of why two people are better off than just one person struggling to get by.

9 Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor:

10 If either of them falls down, one can help the other up.

#5: Daily Devotional

There are many excellent websites that offer daily inspiration drawn from the Bible, like the daily devotional and blogs section right here.

#4: He Has Risen Bible Verse

Resurrection scriptures are still trending even post-Easter, and online users will usually find the Apostle Matthew's account from Matthew 28:6 in the New International Version. An angel spoke to the women who came looking for the body of Jesus, and this is what the messenger of God had to say.

6 He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.

#3: John 3:16 Bible Verse

A timelessly popular verse that's only been helped by Tim Tebow's story, John 3:16 needs little introduction. It lays out in one elegant sentence one basic tenet of the Christian faith, and many people turn to it for affirmation time and again, whether they are famous athletes or the common faithful.

16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

#2: Easter Bible Verse

Even if it's almost a week past Easter Sunday, passages like John 14:6-7 will always be a good affirmation for anyone.

#1: He Is Risen Bible Verse

With the resurrection of Jesus Christ still fresh in the minds and hearts of believers, online users who phrased their search this way will still find the Apostle Matthew's account. These are the same words from an angel to the women seeking the risen Christ, this time as translated from the King James Version.