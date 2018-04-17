Top 4 PlayStation One Games That Need to Be Remastered Right Now

Last year was a great one for those looking for gaming nostalgia, with the return of retro consoles like the SNES and NES classic, as well as plenty of remasters for some of the most memorable video game titles. For the original PlayStation, which of its titles should be getting new versions remastered for modern consoles right now?

Consoles like the Nintendo 64 are back, in a way, with remasters of the "Turok" series, while PC gamers are getting not one, but two "Tomb Raider" remasters for modern systems. Then, there are all the retro games now playable on modern TVs via the SNES and NES classic consoles from Nintendo, so it's about time some classics from the original PlayStation get some attention.

"Twisted Metal"

The game that ushered in vehicular combat and served as an inspiration to later hit titles like "Rocket League." The first "Twisted Metal" came out in 1995, and was a groundbreaking game in its time.

Sony "Twisted Metal," the game that single handedly inventing the car-combat genre, was first released in November 1995 and is now as one of the games in the "PS One Classics" collection by Sony.

Racing games are just about everywhere, but for cars that are strapped down with guns and rocket launchers, nobody has really done it since "Twisted Metal" from back in the day, as Gamespot's Chris Reed pointed out.

"Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver"

This is a puzzle platformer game done right, which was all the more impressive given that 3D environments were still something of a technological challenge in the PlayStation One era.

Sony "Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver" puts players in control of the Vampire Raziel seeks vengeance on his own kind, using his vampiric abilities and master swordsmanship to slay demons.

"Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver" features Raziel, a vampire that longed for revenge after being turned from undead into a soul-devouring wraith by the vampire lord Kain. This game checks all the boxes — excellent combat, great puzzles, immersive setting and tons of secrets to explore.

"Xenogears"

JRPGs were still in its golden age when the PlayStation One reigned, so it's even more of an endorsement for "Xenogears" that it manages to stay on top of all the incredible RPG titles released in that time.

Sony "Xenogears" lets players take up arms using powerful "gears" to help Fei Fong Wong regain his lost memories, in one of the games considered an RPG classic on the PlayStation One.

Interestingly enough, "Xenogears" was first brought about as a sequel to that RPG gold standard, "Chrono Trigger," a huge task for any developer. Director Tetsuka Takahashi would go on to take "Xenogears" to an entirely different direction, one that throws in giant robots and a quick-paced combat system into one memorable title.

"Parasite Eve"

The game was one of the first titles from Squaresoft, now Square Enix, that dealt with settings and themes that were more grounded, and some would say more mature.

Sony Aya Brea was just an NYPD Rookie, until she encounters an ancient evil threatening all life on Earth - the biological entity known as Eve.

Aya Brea, an NYPD police force newcomer, was one of the very few survivors when an opera crowd spontaneously burst into flames. One of the performers, it turns out, is a supernatural being of immense power, one that threatens not just the city but the entire planet as well.

"Parasite Eve" is an interesting blend of hybrid tactics and RPG gameplay, melding horror and fantasy themes like other titles before or even after it. If there's a game that should have a remaster coming out right now, this title ranks high among them, for sure.