Top 4 Upcoming PS4 Exclusives That Will Present Players With Unique Gaming Experiences

PS4 exclusives coming in the future will be able to cater to fans of different genres

The new "God of War" PS4 game has established itself as an early favorite for game of the year, and it's also helping Sony continue its dominance of this current console generation.

Sony's gotten a big boost from having an impressive library of exclusive titles, and there are more exciting titles coming in the future that are going to make PS4 owners even happier.

These exclusive titles don't belong to just a few genres as well, so many gamers will likely be able to find a title they like.

Listed below are four upcoming PS4 exclusives that are set to offer players varied gameplay experiences.

1. "Dreams" – Release date: 2018

Media Molecule Players will be able to show off their creativity inside 'Dreams'

Not everyone is into beat 'em up titles or first-person shooters and that's certainly fine, though the selection for those specific gamers is a bit thin.

The good news for them is that "Dreams" is set to provide the kind of gaming experience they like while still remaining quite uncommon but wholly intriguing.

In "Dreams," players will take control of an in-game avatar known as an "imp" and then they will proceed to create new elements inside the game or attempt to complete the challenges presented to them by the developers.

Once players are finished with the levels that come with the game, they can create their own challenges and share these with their friends online. Creative types are likely going to have plenty of fun bringing their "Dreams" into reality.

2. "Ghost of Tsushima" – Release date: To be announced

YouTube/PlayStation Players will utilize different sword and fighting techniques inside 'Ghost of Tsushima'

Feudal era Japan is a setting that has not been explored that much by games, but that's likely just a case of something consistently being overlooked as opposed to being passed over all the time.

The developers of "Ghost of Tsushima" are not overlooking this setting, and if anything, they want to lure gamers into it and make them appreciate how rich and interesting feudal era Japan truly is.

Developers aren't going with a straight-up historical offering as they are introducing some gameplay elements that will serve to elevate combat beyond just swordplay.

3. "The Last of Us II" – Release date: To be announced

Naughty Dog Joel and Ellie will again star in 'The Last of Us II'

Back in 2013, the folks over at Naughty Dog caused many gamers to shed real tears of emotion by giving them the critically acclaimed "The Last of Us."

Sometime soon, those developers will once again attempt to captivate gamers by asking them to go on another harrowing journey with Joel and Ellie.

"The Last of Us II" certainly has a lot to live up to, but this sequel possesses the kind of immense potential that will enable it to meet those lofty expectations.

4. "Marvel's Spider-Man" – Release date: Sept. 7, 2018

YouTube/Insomniac Games An open-world version of New York City is set to be featured inside 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

Many gamers all over the world have been fantasizing about what it could be like to see Spider-Man traversing an open-world version of New York City. Later this year, they will have their answer.

"Marvel's Spider-Man" is the latest offering from Insomniac Games, and it has a chance to be the studio's biggest hit yet, which is remarkable considering they have already come out with some memorable offerings, including the "Ratchet & Clank" games.

Spider-Man is on a different level, however, and if they can offer a satisfying web-slinging experience with their upcoming project, the studio will likely be remembered for a very long time.