Top 5 Christian Songs Streamers Are Listening To This Week

Streaming services and on-demand music are more popular than ever, and the same holds true for Christian music as well. This week saw all the top ten streaming music on Billboard's charts for this category basically unchanged, except for one new entry that's been quickly rising to the top five.

It's "Hero" by Skillet, and it's the biggest gainer for the week of May 12, 2018, as it shoots up a huge three places from its position last week.

Pixabay/congerdesign Christian worshippers have increasingly tuned in to on-demand services and streaming platform for their daily dose of musical inspiration.

From 10th place for the week of May 5, "Hero" is now on number 7 on Billboard's Christian Streaming charts, leapfrogging "O Come to The Altar" by Elevation Worship, "Even If" by MercyMe, and their own "Feel Invincible" by Skillet along the way.

The Top Five of the Christian Streaming Charts still hold steady with these five singles, but the way "Hero" is flying up the rankings, this could all change by next week.

#5. "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillsong UNITED

This single holds on to number five, despite being in circulation for about three years now.

"Oceans" was part of Hillsong United's "Zion" compilation, which was released way back in 2013 and has seen many alternate recordings since. It peaked at the number one on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart and stayed there for a whopping 45 consecutive weeks, until Carrie Underwood's "Something in the Water" interrupted its reign at the number one spot.

It's now the longest running number one song in the Hot Christian Songs category and remains at the top five for the top songs being streamed by Christian music fans.

#4. "I Can Only Imagine" by MercyMe

This single by MercyMe is also in the top three for Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart for the week of May 5, 2018.

"Imagine" is another long-running mainstay for this category, having been out in circulation since the band's major-label debut back in 2001. It was first heard in 1999 as part of the group's independent album "The Worship Project."

#3. "What A Beautiful Name" by Hillsong Worship

This award-winning single from Australian praise group Hillsong Worship was the 2018 Grammy Award winner for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance or Song.

As part of the group's "Let There Be Light" album which came out in 2016, "What a Beautiful Name" was released as a lead single on January of last year. It has also held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Christian Chart for 38 weeks, making it the second longest record holder in that regard, right after "Oceans" by Hillsong United.

#2. "Reckless Love" by Cory Asbury

"Reckless Love" is the first single by Cory Asbury to peak at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Christian Music chart, a rank which it held on to for the week of May 5, 2018.

The lyrics for this song was inspired by the Parable of the Lost Sheep, as the singer explained in a behind-the-scenes interview earlier this January. In particular, Asbury paid homage to the way God's love was so intense as to leave the ninety-nine to rescue the missing one.

"What if, finding that one lost sheep is and always will be supremely important?" he asked at the time.

#1. "Monster" by Skillet

Skillet now has three songs in the top ten for the Christian Streaming category, including "Feel Invincible" and the fast-rising "Hero."

"Monster" is the second track of "Awake," Skillet's album that came out at 2009. This title earned them mainstream success by charting up to number four on the mainstream US Active Rock Chart for Billboard, and is now among the most recognized singles by mainstream media from a Christian band in recent years.