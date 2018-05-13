Top 7 Mother's Day Bible Verses and Prayers

This Mother's Day, one special Sunday takes on a lot of meaning for many women. From young moms looking forward to their first baby to mothers-in-law, there is a whole range of women that can find inspiration or solace from prayer and words of the Bible.

Here are the top 10 Bible verses and prayers picked especially for this day as mothers and children everywhere remember the miracle of motherhood.

#7. Corinthians 13:4-7

Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast;

Pixabay/tasha A mother's love for her children bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

This passage perfectly describes the love of a mother for her children. It's a love that "believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things" all for the sake of those that a mother holds dear.

#6. Psalm 127:3

Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.

Mothers have been given the extraordinary task of bearing a child, and children are a blessing that comes from the Lord in honor of this immense responsibility. Which is related to the next verse:

#5. Proverbs 29:15

The rod and reproof give wisdom, but a child left to himself brings shame to his mother.

Mothers are usually the caregivers and the ones that will spend the most time with children as they grow up, as Bible Resources pointed out. As such, they have the most effect on how they turn out as adults, and doubly so in the case of solo mothers.

Children have their responsibility, too, as the next verse reminds sons and daughters everywhere.

#4. Proverbs 6:20

My son, keep your father's commandment, and forsake not your mother's teaching.

This chapter admonishes children to bind this advice to their hearts, to honor their parents by following their fathers and always keeping mind the teaching of their mothers. These are the "graceful garland" for the head and "pendants" for the neck that children can always remember their parents by.

#3. Proverbs 23:25

Let your father and mother be glad; let her who bore you rejoice.

Children can make their moms happy this special day by putting extra thoughts in custom gifts for the special women in their lives.

Pixabay/HoliHo A subscription to a flower service can keep the blooms coming past Mother's day.

#2. Proverbs 31:28

Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her,

Mothers who have done well in looking after their children and their husbands deserve all the praise this day, in this one day in the year that families celebrate the special woman in their household.

#1. Proverbs 31:25-30

For children, grandchildren and husbands, this is the day where the whole world celebrates the wonderful and difficult calling that is motherhood. In praise of mothers everywhere, this verse speaks for itself.