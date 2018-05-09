Top Five Single-Player Game Franchises That Can Continue to Thrive in the Era of Multiplayer Gaming

Expect these franchises to remain relevant regardless of the latest gaming trends

It's impossible to be a gamer right now and not hear something about the newest battle royale game or another multiplayer that's being groomed to become an eSport.

Multiplayer gaming is simply what's popular right now, and it figures to remain dominant for quite some time.

Still, as "God of War" director Cory Barlog expressed to IGN recently, there will always be room for multiplayer and single-player games.

While not all single-player games will be able to stand out in this current era of gaming, there are specific titles out there that can do that.

Listed below are five single-player franchises that will remain relevant even during this current era of multiplayer-centric gaming.

1. The "God of War" series

PlayStation official website Fans can look forward to more 'God of War' games being released

The newest "God of War" PS4 game is a hit, and its success proves that single-player titles will still garner attention and generate sales if they are good enough.

Sequel talk has already started, though Barlog himself is still unclear on how many follow-ups are coming.

The one thing that is certain at this point is that many gamers have enjoyed going on a journey with Kratos and his son, and they will likely be open to doing that again whenever the next opportunity arises.

2. The "Assassin's Creed" series

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website Fans are still waiting to hear where the next 'Assassin's Creed' game will be set

For a while there, it seemed like the "Assassin's Creed" series was growing stale, and it seemed to be in danger of being discontinued.

Last year's "Assassin's Creed: Origins" did a lot to change that narrative, and now, the franchise appears to have gotten a second wind.

Developers will still need to do a lot of things right if they want the series to remain relevant. The good news for them though is that fans are now paying plenty of attention again.

3. The "Horizon Zero Dawn" series

Twitter/Guerrilla Will protagonist Aloy remain involved in the next 'Horizon Zero Dawn' game?

"Horizon Zero Dawn" was the breakout hit of 2017, and it has given Sony a new exclusive IP to groom into a long-running franchise.

The sequel is not expected to arrive anytime soon, and it's still unclear if Aloy will reprise her role as protagonist or if someone else will take over for her.

This is the youngest franchise on this list, but it also has the kind of potential to be a fixture in the gaming landscape.

4. "The Legend of Zelda" series

Facebook/LegendOfZelda Link is expected to embark on another new adventure in the not too distant future

"Horizon Zero Dawn" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" were neck and neck for many of the major gaming awards last year, though the latter came out ahead more often than not.

"Breath of the Wild" showed that modern mechanics can work well within this franchise, and that bodes well for its future.

Fans are already eager to see where the series goes next and after "Breath of the Wild," the developers have some pretty high expectations to live up to.

5. "The Elder Scrolls" series

Bethesda It will be a while before a new 'Elder Scrolls' game is released

It's not coming out anytime soon, but that doesn't really matter, fans are still very excited to see "The Elder Scrolls 6."

There are fans that have complained over the folks at Bethesda continually re-releasing "Skyrim," but that's probably because they just want to see an entirely new entry in the series instead.

Other than the fact that it will be released eventually, nothing is really known about the next "Elder Scrolls" game, but it's a lock that fans will explode with excitement once it is officially revealed.