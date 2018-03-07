'Top Gun 2' Rumors: Tom Cruise's Follow-up Movie To Start Filming In July

Facebook/TopGunMovie Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Maverick in 'Top Gun 2'

Cameras will begin to roll for the sequel of Tom Cruise's hit military drama "Top Gun" this summer if rumors turn out to be true.

Omega Underground revealed that the second installment of the 1986 romantic action movie which is expected to be called "Top Gun: Maverick" will start filming in July.

According to the report, both Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions are gearing up for the beginning of the film's production. The report also mentioned that Cruise will be reunited with his "Oblivion" director Joseph Kosinski to work on the upcoming film.

The report also revealed that the plot for "Top Gun 2" will center on Cruise's iconic character Lt. Pete Mitchell, more popularly known as Maverick. The film will reportedly showcase Maverick's adjustments as he deals with the modern military practices.

Deadline also revealed that Maverick will be working as a flight instructor in the upcoming sequel, and he will be the one to teach the young pilots how to run the planes. The report also revealed that Jerry Bruckheimer will once again serve as the film's producer, while Justin Marks and Peter Craig will work with Zack Stentz and Ashley Miller to write the film's script.

Talks about the creation of the "Top Gun" sequel had been going around since 2010, but original director Tony Scott passed away in 2012. This reportedly shelved the plans for the film's return temporarily.

Then Cruise confirmed that the film "is definitely happening" during his guesting at an Australian TV program called "Sunrise" in May 2017 according to Entertainment Weekly. He also revealed during that time that they are planning to start the production this year.

Aside from Cruise, the casting information for the upcoming "Top Gun" sequel remains under wraps.

Paramount Picture reportedly set the worldwide release of the "Top Gun: Maverick" film on July 19, 2019.