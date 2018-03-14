'Top Gun 2' to Reportedly Begin Filming in July

Facebook/TopGunMovie Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Maverick in 'Top Gun 2'

Talks of a "Top Gun" sequel had been around for years, but fans never really got a confirmation until last year, when Tom Cruise announced his plan to make it his next official project. This week, a new report has revealed that the project is finally moving forward with its production as it gears up for its summer filming.

Last year, Cruise said that "Top Gun 2" could be his next project after "Mission: Impossible—Fallout." Now that the "Mission: Impossible" sequel is already set to hit theaters on July 27, it looks like he's jumping straight from the "Fallout" press tour to the "Top Gun" sequel as the film reportedly starts filming in July.

Officially titled "Maverick," "Top Gun 2" is set for release in July next year, so getting the production started this July is just right for the cast and crew to get the project done on time. The first "Top Gun" movie hit theaters 30 years ago, so the much-awaited sequel is seen as one of the major summer blockbusters of 2019.

"Tron: Legacy" director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct "Top Gun 2." The director previously worked with Cruise on "Oblivion," which was not exactly a critical or commercial success but marked Cruise's first collaboration with the now "Top Gun 2" director.

Details about "Top Gun 2" are still unavailable at this time, but fans can expect it to be just like the first film, which was about aviators running gigantic and speedy jets in a modern world. Aside from Cruise, no other cast member has been confirmed yet for the sequel, although Val Kilmer previously said he would love to reprise his role as Ice Man in the film.

With "Top Gun 2" production kicking off this summer, fans can expect more updates about the film's plot and cast to come out in the coming months.