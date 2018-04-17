If 2017 was the year of the battle royale games, then 2018 could very well be the year that "Fortnite" sets itself apart as the must-play title for the fans of that genre.

It's amazing to see just how popular the game has become in a relatively short amount of time, but there are real reasons why this Epic Games offering has become a cultural phenomenon.

1. The Social Aspect of the Game

Facebook/Fortnite Being able to play together with friends is a key selling point for 'Fortnite'

Online games have been dominating the landscape for a while now, and within that environment, a game like "Fortnite" was always going to have plenty of opportunities to thrive.

It's a game that friends can quickly pick up and play if they want to compete with one another, and it's also an arena in which people online can become acquainted with one another, provided of course that they don't get too riled up if they get eliminated or something.

It's almost like the game is a throwback to those earlier titles that are meant to be enjoyed by groups of friends on special nights, only this time around, the competition is fiercer and the gameplay is more mature, and evidently, players are quite fond of something like that.

2. It's a Suitable Spectator Sport

Facebook/Fortnite 'Fornite' games are watched often via YouTube, Twitch and other platforms by many fans

Not everyone can be good at "Fortnite." That is just a reality of gaming, but the thing is, not being good at this game is not a barrier to enjoying it.

Plenty of people play the game, and plenty of people are also content to just watch other gamers do their best.

As a recent article from Forbes pointed out, a live stream event featuring the game broadcast via YouTube last month managed to draw in over 1.1 million concurrent viewers at its peak, which is quite remarkable, to say the least.

It's not just YouTube, too, as a recent report from Seeking Alpha noted that Twitch Prime has also been able to benefit immensely from the popularity of the game.

Fans all over the world also regularly tune in to Twitch and YouTube streams to watch celebrities try their hand at the game. Even rapper Drake has gotten in on the live stream action.

With so many ways to enjoy the game, fans cannot help but keep coming back for more.

3. The Gameplay Is Rewarding

Facebook/Fortnite Wins are difficult to obtain inside 'Fortnite'

More than anything else, a game needs to actually be fun to play for it to become popular, and "Fortnite" achieves that by being challenging enough that wins are hard to come by, but also being rewarding enough that players will want to invest time in order to get better.

The gameplay is simple but hard to master, and that offers tons of replay value.

Players can try out different strategies in an attempt to snag more wins and strokes of luck may help them out, too.

The game manages to offer plenty of excitement by utilizing a pretty simple formula and fans just cannot get enough of it.

Why 'Fortnite' Is Not Going Away Anytime Soon

Facebook/Fortnite 'Fortnite' will likely remain popular for a long time

Inevitably, the game will decrease in popularity after some time, and players will move on to other titles, but it's hard to imagine this particular game ever going away for good.

Because of its style of gameplay, varied experiences can be had by fans whenever they start a game, and that element of unpredictability can prove irresistible to some.

The game also has a future of being the go-to title to play when a bunch of friends is just looking for something fun to do on a weekend.

Just like MOBAs and first-person shooters before them, battle royale games are going to stay as fixtures of the gaming landscape, and "Fortnite" will likely remain as one of the most popular entries in the genre.