Tori Spelling Health Update: Actress Recovering With Husband's Help

Instagram/torispelling Tori Spelling recovers with her family's help

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are sticking together amidst the hurdles they are facing in their family life.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress has now realized the importance of taking care of her health following the March 1 incident involving the police. Officers responded to a "mental illness" call from the couple's Woodland Hills, California home. A source has revealed to ET that Spelling is now focusing on getting better and though she and her husband still have problems to solve in their marriage, they have reportedly elected to stay together.

"Tori and Dean sat down and set boundaries using the tools given to them from their longtime therapist," the source said. "They talked about divorce, but have never taken that step. Tori doesn't want to be seen as failing. Her mother was never supportive of her marriage to Dean. Tori always seems to want to prove she made the right decision to marry Dean. They talked about the future and changes that must be made. Their friends believe they will stay together for their kids."

Currently, Spelling and McDermott are said to be figuring out how to manage their financial situation. The family and friends of the 44-year old actress are reportedly extremely worried about her. A source tells Us Weekly that she has been through a lot in the recent years. Coupled with money problems due to her and her husband's limited career prospects, Spelling is said to still be reeling over the affair he had in 2013. Divorce, however, is reportedly out of the question for her.

Raising five children has also allegedly taken its toll on Spelling. Her and McDermott's constant fights are said to be rooted in their inability to properly provide for their kids - Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1. The actress' mother has also stepped in to help with the finances. Their situation is so bad that the family has reportedly moved eight times in the past seven years.