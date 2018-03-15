Tori Spelling Spotted Kissing Husband Dean McDermott

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Tori Spelling, who portrays Alex in the movie "Kiss the Bride," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles April 11, 2008. The movie opens limitedly in the U.S. on April 18.

American actress, Tori Spelling, and her husband, Dean McDermott, have been spotted kissing in public despite the domestic drama that the two have been through just this month.

As reported by TMZ, both McDermott and Spelling have appeared to have made amends with one another, as they were kissing just outside of a trailer last Monday, March 12, in Malibu, as they were on set to film for "Sharknado 6." McDermott is seen kissing Spelling's lips, while he picks her up from the ground.

This news follows the events that occurred this month, when McDermott called the local authorities on two separate occasions — the first time, Spelling allegedly was suffering from a mental breakdown, and on the second time, she purportedly took one of their children and left. The police responded on both occasions, which were strong indicators that the marriage of the two could be suffering miserably.

However, the recent news could disprove these speculations, given that they appeared happy on the set of the sixth "Sharknado" film. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to McDermott's call last Wednesday, March 7 after Spelling allegedly suffered from a "mental breakdown." The authorities arrived at the couple's Thousand Oaks, California home, to find that Spelling was actually "fine."

Furthermore, Us Weekly reports that Spelling's mom, Candy, does not approve of her daughter's husband. Candy simply "can't stand" McDermott, but also affirms that her perception of the 51-year-old actor had nothing to do with the marital problems of her daughter.

Despite the recent public display of affection, it could be quite possible that the two are putting on a show for the paparazzi to hide their failing marriage, although this would only be a mere speculation. Whatever the case may be, Spelling has been firm in stating that she loves her children very much, and that she has prioritized them ever since her 11-year-old son, Liam, was born in 2007.