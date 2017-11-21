Toronto Raptors Roster, Injury News 2017: Delon Wright Out With a Dislocated Right Shoulder, No Timetable for Return

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Chensiyuan) A Raptors game vs. the Sacramento Kings with the previous logo and colors, as well as the old scoreboard.

Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright is going to be out for an extended amount of time after he sustained shoulder injury midway through the second quarter of their 125–116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday.

The Raptors have announced that Wright has been diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder and he is scheduled to meet renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City this Monday.

Wright has emerged as Kyle Lowry's primary backup at point guard this season after Cory Joseph was traded to the Indiana Pacers in the offseason.

The former University of Utah standout has played in 14 games so far this season and he is averaging 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in just under 21 minutes per game. He is also shooting a career-best 52.3 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from beyond the arc, and an impressive 93.8 percent from the free throw line.

Wright had surgery on the same shoulder in July 2016 and he sat out the first four months of the 2016–17 season while he recovered.

With Wright on the shelf, Fred VanVleet has been making the most of his opportunity playing behind Lowry.

"He's a grinder, he's a survivor, he's a worker, he's had to fight for everything he's ever gotten in his life," Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said before Friday's game against the New York Knicks, via TSN.

"One of the things that he does, he scratches for everything. That's what he's done. Made our team undrafted. I think that's the same thing he's done all of his life. That's something that Fred brings to the table. I know toughness is not an issue with him, and that's what we like about him," he added.

VanVleet will continue to log significant minutes as long as Wright is out.