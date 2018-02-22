'Total War: ROME 2' Latest News: 'Desert Kingdoms' DLC Update Announced

"Total War: ROME 2" is moving outside of the classic empire mold to introduce players to the other significant kingdoms in the era. Creative Assembly is now about to bring out "Desert Kingdoms Culture Pack," a new DLC that will bring new factions, updates and playable female leaders to the long-running game.

The new DLC pack is bringing in new cultures ranging from African and Arabian regions of the time, as Creative Assembly outlined the update in their blog post.

Games Workshop/Creative Assembly/Sega The Kingdom of Kush, featured in "Total War: ROME 2" new DLC "Desert Kingdoms," was a major regional power with vast resources which has been overshadowed by its more powerful and famous northern neighbour, Egypt.

"These factions are native to the deserts of Africa and Arabia. Surviving these harsh environmental conditions has forged them into hardy warriors who use the shifting desert sands to their advantage in battle," the "Total War" developers described the four new playable factions that will be added to the game.

These include the Kingdoms of Kush, Saba and Nabatea, which represent the African or Arabian influences at the time. The Numidian kingdoms are also included, as represented by the Masaesyli.

The pack is due to come out next month along with its new roster and faction additions, and each one is coming with their respective building tiers and technology trees, according to PC Gamer. To prepare for the DLC Culture pack, the base game is also changing to add new leaders to all existing campaigns and factions.

The DLC will also launch together with a free update for the base game, one that adds female leaders and generals to the title, which include Cleopatra and Teuta, regent of her Illyrian tribe.

Below is Creative Assembly and Sega's announcement video for the "Desert Kingdoms Culture Pack," an upcoming DLC update for "Total War: ROME 2." The Culture Pack, as well as the free base game update, will become available on March 8.