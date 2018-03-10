'Total War: Rome 2' Showcases Ancient Rulers to Celebrate International Women's Day

"Total War: ROME 2" is celebrating this year's International Women's Day by putting some of the women rulers, generals and warriors during the era of the Roman Empire in the spotlight. The new faction leaders in the game now include Cleopatra of Egypt and Teuta of Illyria.

These two are the newest additions to the strategy game, which was launched back in 2013. Cleopatra and Teuta will be joining Zenobia, queen of Palmyra as they represent women faction leaders and generals in the new "Empire Divided" campaign for the game.

Games Workshop/Creative Assembly/SEGA Major female characters have been added to all campaigns and all factions in "Total War: ROME 2," including Zenobia, Cleopatra and Teuta who are now fully playable as faction leaders and generals.

"Empire Divided" for "Total War: ROME 2," which came out in November last year, was also the first expansion to get a Culture Pack since 2014, as Polygon noted. Cleopatra and Teuta also came with their own custom visuals and voiced lines, but they will not be the last female characters to be showcased this week.

"Major female characters have been added to all campaigns and all factions. In some cultures, such as Roman and Greek, women occupy social/political roles, while in others, women may be generals and lead armies," Creative Assembly explained in their "Desert Kingdoms" patch notes on the "Total War: ROME 2" website.

These ancient leaders, which are now featured in the latest content expansion for the game, include Berenice Phernophorus of the Seleucids, Olympias II from Epirus and Erato from Armenia. Other important historical female characters will also be introduced under certain conditions in the course of a "Total War: ROME 2" campaign.

Aside from new leaders and figures, the new pack also adds more gameplay features, as societies in the game can now exchange spices. The ability to merge two units of the same type into one has made it into the game as well.