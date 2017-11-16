'Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia' Announced For Next Year

YouTube/Total War Screenshot from the 'Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia' trailer

"Total War" developer Creative Assembly has revealed the first title in a spinoff series of its historical strategy games. Unlike previous entries to the franchise, "Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia" delves into one pivotal point in history rather than an entire historical era, in this case after the Viking invasions of Britain in 878 AD.

For years, the "Total War" franchise has been heavily focused on the fantasy "Warhammer" universe with the last mainline entry being "Rome 2." Now Creative Assembly is returning to its historical roots along with a whole new perspective in how to retell significant events of the past.

While "Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia" isn't intended to be on the same scale as "Rome 2," it will be the first of their new "A Total War Saga" spin-off series. Total War series director Mike Simpson said the "Total War Saga" games will explore "key flashpoints at distinct places and times in history."

"Unlike our era-spanning titles, we're putting defined geographical areas under the microscope, building super-detailed campaign maps with a strong cultural focus and flavor that players can dive into," Simpson said in a news release. "This will complement our broader-scope titles perfectly."

The idea for the game came from the period of history when the kingdoms of Britain, after expelling the Viking invaders, fought among themselves to see who will be the first king of England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. There will be treaties. There will be war. There will be turns of fortune that become the stuff of legend. All of these will be tackled in a saga that charts the rise of one of the history's greatest nation.

"Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia" already has a page on Steam. However, there's not much information on it available other than the game's description. Judging from the game's trailer though, it's definitely a game that merits anticipation and definitely worthy of the "Total War" name.