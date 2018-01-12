'Total War: Three Kingdoms' Announced, to Be Set in Ancient China

"Total War: Three Kingdoms" is taking fans of the strategy series to the next big historical stage — feudal China. Like most games set in the era, the new "Total War" game will take place in the Three Kingdoms period when three dynasties led armies and heroes in one of the biggest war-torn periods of Chinese history.

"The Three Kingdoms period is one of the most turbulent times in Chinese history. The Han Dynasty is crumbling; the stage is set for a great new epoch, forged by the fires of conquest – the time to establish your legacy is now," Games Workshop outlined the setting in their "Total War: Three Kingdoms" FAQ page.

SEGA/Games Workshop "Total War: THREE KINGDOMS" players will be able to conquer feudal China for the first time ever in a Total War game.

It's one of the most popular historical settings since the time of "Dynasty Warriors," with most of the setting laid out in the 14th-century novel, "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," that has since gone on to become the foundation for this new "Total War" game, according to Eurogamer.

Back in 2016, "Total War" brand director Rob Bartholomew hinted that they were planning to take a series in a different direction, "an era we haven't tackled yet." Two years later, Sega and Games Workshop is now bringing the strategy series to feudal China in the peak of its dynastic wars.

"As an Era-scale Total War game, the next flagship game in our series, it will have a jaw-dropping, epic Campaign Map to fit. We'll be giving you an incredibly detailed sandbox of Three Kingdoms-period China to explore and conquer," the "Total War" development team hinted, adding that more details will be revealed in the coming months.

"Total War: Three Kingdoms" is set come out worldwide by fall of 2018. Before that, the studio will be working on getting out "A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia" in spring this year.