'Total War: Warhammer 2' Free Character Released With DLC

"Total War: Warhammer 2" is giving away a free legendary lord to go with "The Rise of the Tomb Kings." Skaven Clan leader Tetch Craventail is now available for download, free of charge, since Tuesday, Jan. 23.

"Total War: Warhammer 2 - Rise of the Tomb Kings" has also become available for sale on Tuesday, as SEGA updated the Steam page for the new campaign expansion pack. Tetch Craventail just needs the base game to run, though, so it's not like players have to buy the new DLC in order to use the Skaven commander in the game.

Steam/Total War: WARHAMMER II/SEGA Tretch Craventail will become available on Jan. 23 at the same time as the "Total War: WARHAMMER II – Rise of the Tomb Kings" Campaign Pack.

Craventail is referred to as the Chieftain of the Skaven Clan Rictus, a race of rat people that emphasizes strength in numbers and maneuvering. He's not exactly a well-known figure in the "Warhammer" universe, though, as PC Gamer points out, but as a free lord, he's well worth the download for the bonuses he grants to a Skaven army.

He can only be used in a new campaign, though, as players have to start a new "Mortal Empires" or "Eye of the Vortex" campaign as the Skaven Clan Rictus to pick him as the Chieftain, as explained in the DLC Steam page.

Running a campaign with him as the leader, though, lends a new take on the experience. His leader bonuses emphasize ambushes and feigned retreats, as armies led by Craventail gain significant bonuses in those conditions.

With him at the helm, backstabbing diplomatic allies also give bonuses to his faction, as well. "Troops under Tretch's direct control can vanguard deploy in all battles, and his empire revels in discord, gaining public order bonuses whenever diplomatic treaties are broken," SEGA describes the chieftain in the DLC page.

As a new addition to the Skaven race of rat warriors, Craventail goes well with the Egyptian inspired motif of the "Tomb Kings" DLC, which has been out since Jan. 23 on Steam for the PC