Tottenham Transfer Rumors 2018: Spurs Closing in on Deal to Sign Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura

(Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes) Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas in action with Dijon's Arnold Bouka Moutou, Sept. 20, 2016.

Tottenham have been relatively quiet on the transfer front this month while the rest of the Premier League's "big six" scrambled to do business. However, they may still get a deal done before the transfer window closes this week.

The Guardian's David Hytner has reported that Tottenham have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Lucas Moura, and the winger reportedly spoke with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy last Thursday when he visited the club's training facility in Enfield, north London.

However, the deal is nowhere near completion. According to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones, the two sides are still haggling over the transfer fee with the French giants asking for around £22 million for the Brazilian footballer.

"Despite reports emanating from France and Brazil, a deal has yet to be concluded and talks will have to be accelerated to get the transfer over the line for Wednesday's deadline," Jones said in his report.

"Negotiations are expected to pick up on Monday but with the window closing on Wednesday, there are concerns time could be against them," he added.

The Telegraph's John Percy has also reported the same thing.

Moura has been a solid contributor since he joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2013. However, he was relegated to a reserve role this season following the arrival of fellow Brazilian Neymar. Moura has only scored one goal in five league games this season.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has refused to confirm they are pursuing Moura, but he did say that they are keeping an eye on some players before the transfer deadline on Wednesday.

"Of course we have some options. We are going in the last few days to see if we can add players that add good quality," Pochettino said, via Sky Sports. "If not then it won't happen," he added.