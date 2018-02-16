Tottenham Transfer Rumors 2018: Spurs Reportedly Tracking PSV Eindhoven's Steven Bergwijn

Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino during their UEFA Europa League Group Stage match against RSC Anderlecht, Oct. 22, 2015.

Tottenham seem to be keeping an eye on one of the rising stars of Dutch football.

According to ESPN's Peter O'Rourke, Spurs are reportedly one the Premier League clubs monitoring Steven Bergwijn's progress in the Dutch Eredivisie.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that PSV are bracing themselves for offers for Bergwijn this summer with the Premier League looking likely to be the winger's next destination," O'Rourke said in his report.

"Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add to his attacking options as he looks to build a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title next term," he continued.

"Bergwijn, who can play on either wing, has represented the Netherlands from the under-17 through under-21 levels and is tipped to break into the senior squad in the near future," he added.

Bergwijn started out at Ajax's youth academy before he made the switch to PSV Eindhoven in 2011. Since then, the Dutch footballer has become a regular in PSV's senior squad. The 20-year-old winger has five goals and six assists in 22 games with PSV this season, and he has helped the club maintained their grip at the top of the Eredivisie table.

He would be a great addition for Tottenham despite the arrival of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura last month because of the potential he has shown so far as a member of PSV.

And, as noted by O'Rourke, Tottenham do have a history of raiding the Dutch market. In recent years, the north London club has signed the likes of Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, and Davinson Sánchez from Ajax. Eriksen and Vertonghen are both first-team regulars, and Sánchez has settled in well in his first season with Spurs.

Bergwijn is certainly an intriguing transfer target. It remains to be seen if the Spurs will launch a bid for him once the transfer window reopens in the summer.