Tottenham Transfer Rumors 2018: Spurs to Pursue Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha Once Again

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in action with Manchester United's Demetri Mitchell, May 21, 2017.

It looks like Wilfried Zaha is still on Tottenham's radar even after the arrival of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain last month.

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Spurs are reportedly prepared to make another bid to lure Zaha away from Crystal Palace once the transfer window reopens in the summer.

"The north Londoners remain interested in Crystal Palace's star forward and are confident of winning the battle for his signature and landing their man at the third attempt," Kajumba wrote in his report.

"Zaha is back onto the radar of the Premier League's big boys after recapturing his best form since returning to Palace in February 2015 after a disappointing two years at Manchester United. The Ivory Coast forward will cost in excess of £50m, although his current £100,000-per-week deal runs until 2022 and Palace are determined to hold on to him," he added.

The Ivorian footballer has been one of the few bright spots for Palace in their fight to avoid relegation this season. Zaha is a product of the club's youth academy, and he made his senior-team debut at 17 years old in March 2010. The winger joined Manchester United in 2013, but he failed to make an impact at the club, and he eventually moved back to Palace.

Tottenham's continued interest in Zaha is actually a little surprising because adding him will only create a logjam on the attacking midfield depth chart.

Zaha will have to compete for playing time against the likes of Moura, Érik Lamela, and Son Heung-min if he joins Tottenham because Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli are currently assured a place in manager Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI.

Still, Zaha is a viable transfer target if Tottenham allow Lamela to leave this summer. But, his £50 million price tag is going to be a problem, and many have wondered if he is worth that much.