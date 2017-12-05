'Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru' Latest News: Sophomore Season Coming in January 2018

YouTube/TOHO animation channel Screenshot taken from the promotional video of the upcoming second season of the Japanese anime series, “Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru,” premiering in January 2018.

An official broadcast schedule has been set for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action anime series, "Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru." What new challenges and adventures await the Saniwa and his army of sword warriors known as Touken Danshi?

The Doga Kobo-produced series is based on the video game, "Touken Ranbu," and a 12-episode first season was released in October 2016. The upcoming sequel series was first announced at the "Hanamaru Biyori" special event that was held in Japan earlier this year in February.

The official key visual art, as well as the synopsis for the first episode, was reportedly released on Dec. 2 during the theatrical screening of the compilation movie, "Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Makuai Kaisouroku~"

The key visual art features the sword warriors from the first season, who will be celebrating New Year's Day on the second season's premiere episode. Taking a break from the warrior's way of life, the Touken Danshi hope to be able to celebrate New Year like how normal human beings celebrate it. Will they be able to pull this seemingly simple task off? Or will they only be signing themselves up for a disastrous attempt at a celebration in the end?

The promotional video for the upcoming season also teases the return of familiar faces, as well as the arrival of a few new ones who will make the Touken Danshi's lives either easier or more difficult. Will they be able to survive their attempt at a human-like New Year's celebration, and thus be able to face the brand new year ahead with renewed confidence and conviction to face the new threats that will be brought upon them by their enemies, old and new?

The first season of the series was directed by Takashi Naoya with Pierre Sugiura writing the script and Junichiro Taniguchi taking care of character designs. Music composition was done by Kenji Kawai.

"Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru" season 2 premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11, and late night at 1:55 a.m. JST on Kansai TV.