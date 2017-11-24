'Toy Story 4' Director John Lasseter Takes Leave of Absence Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Facebook/PixarToyStory "Toy Story 4," which will feature Tom Hanks and Tim Allen's voices, has a June 2019 theater date.

Amid the sexual harassment allegations he's facing from various women, John Lasseter has temporarily left his post as the head of Pixar. Earlier this week, the executive took a six-month leave of absence from Disney and released a public statement about his departure.

In a statement released by the "Toy Story 4" director, Lasseter said he has fallen short in ensuring that all the members of his team feel valued and respected. Although he claimed that making some of his people feel uncomfortable because of his behavior was not his intent, he apologized to those who received his "unwanted hugs" or gestures which they felt crossed the line in any way.

"I've been giving a lot of thought to the leader I am today compared to the mentor, advocate and champion I want to be. It's been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent. Collectively, you mean the world to me, and I deeply apologize if I have let you down," he said.

The allegations against Lasseter came amid a wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations in Hollywood, which started with scandals involving Harvey Weinstein. The exposés against the head honcho of The Weinstein Company were published in the New York Times and New Yorker last month and came as a shock to the people working in the entertainment industry.

Lasseter was dragged into this ever-growing series of exposés when one woman who previously worked with him described him as a tactile person who expresses himself in uncomfortable ways.

Last week, one woman also claimed that the executive has this weird habit of embracing women for long periods of time, describing him as a "creepy, geeky uncle who's inappropriate." Lasseter is also said to plant random kisses on women's cheeks.