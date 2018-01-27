'Toy Story 4' Rumors: Animated Pixar Movie to be Delayed Anew?

FACEBOOK/ Toy Story "Toy Story 4" is currently slated for a June 21, 2019 release.

With the announcement that Pixar has ushered in a new writer for "Toy Story 4," it is now speculated that the highly anticipated movie will not arrive on its slated release date.

It was recently announced that "Toy Story 4" will have a brand new scriptwriter, Stephany Folsom, who replaced Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. While Folsom's involvement in the fourth installment of the animated Pixar movie is considered by some as an advantage to the project, it has fueled speculations that "Toy Story 4" will be delayed.

Some pundits opine that bringing in a new writer can only mean that there is a need to work on the script for the upcoming animated movie. While this not necessarily mean that the scenes will be changed completely, it will require the voice actors to record new dialogues first before animation work can be done. As animated movies take a great length of time to complete as compared to live-action movies, some believe that it is not really impossible for "Toy Story 4" to be delayed, given that there's only a little more than a year and a half before it is slated to hit the theaters.

To recall, "Toy Story 4" was originally scheduled to arrive this year. However, in 2016, it was announced that the movie swapped its release date with that of "The Incredibles 2" as, according to Disney Pixar, the production of the sequel to the 2004 blockbuster outpaced that of "Toy Story 4." Hence, instead of arriving on June 15, 2018, "Toy Story 4" is now slated for a June 21, 2019 release.

However, with the changes in the script of the movie, it is likely that production of "Toy Story 4" to slow down. Whether the movie will be completed before its release date or not, nobody outside Pixar can really tell for now.

Will "Toy Story 4's" release date really be delayed anew? Is the movie's production really experiencing troubles unknown to the public?

Fans can only speculate for now.