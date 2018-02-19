Toy Story Land Coming to Disney World in June

Reuters/Barbara Liston Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 13, 2016.

Disney is opening its very own Toy Story Land this year as part of the world-famous theme park in Orlando, Florida. The new Disney World attraction has been under construction for quite some time now, so Disney fans could not help but get excited when Disney confirmed last week that the attraction would finally be operational this coming summer.

On Friday, Disney's Woody, Buzz, Jessie and Slinky Dog guested on Good Morning America to confirm the news. The Toy Story Land, which first opened in Paris before it came to America, will reportedly "shrink" Disney World guests down to the size of Andy's toys as they walk around the new park. The Toy Story Land will feature the fan-favorite characters from the popular Disney and Pixar movie, including Woody, Jessie, Buzz, Slinky Dog, the Aliens, Green Army Men and a lot more.

Inspired by the highly popular "Toy Story" films, the park is the latest addition to Disney's Hollywood Studios and will feature a Slinky Dog Dash rollercoaster, a twirly Alien Swirling Saucers ride based on "The Claw" game, as well as an expanded version of 3D shooting ride Toy Story Mania that features three tracks. Toy Story Mania has been a favorite attraction in Disney World since 2008, but it has always had a pretty long line. Now that it's expanded with a third track, more visitors will be able to have 3D shootouts on the wait time.

Resting on 11 acres of land, Toy Story Land will also be filled with gigantic crayons, Rubik's cubes and Tinkertoys. Among its most highly anticipated attractions are Andy's footprints, which are reportedly over 25 feet long to make visitors feel that they are really being shrunken down to toy size. There's also going to be a Woody's Lunch Box, which will serve food and refreshments to visitors from a walk-up window.

Toy Story Land will open in June.