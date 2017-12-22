'Toy Story' Secret Revealed: Tom Hanks Says There's Another Woody Voice Actor

There was, apparently, another voice actor for Woody in "Toy Story," according to Tom Hanks. The actor himself revealed the big secret that he wasn't the only one with the voice acting credit for the beloved animated character.

REUTERS/Disney/Pixar Tom Hanks and Tim Allen star as Woody and Buzz Lightyear in all installments of "Toy Story."

Hanks told host Graham Norton about the other voice actor during his visit on Norton's talk show. He revealed that his younger brother, Jim Hanks, took over for him in some properties for "Toy Story."

The Oscar-winning actor admitted that it's his brother's voice people hear in the toy version of Woody. The toy says, "There's a snake in my boots!" whenever kids pull the string on its back.

Jim also plays Woody in the "Toy Story" video games or the spinoff animated shows. Tom isn't resentful about it, though, as he got his brother those gigs.

"There are so many computer games and video things and Jim, he just works on those all year long," the actor shared. "They said, 'You don't wanna do this.' I said, 'Get my brother Jim. He'll do it.' So that's my brother Jim."

Jim also took over for Tom when they needed his voice in some scenes on "The Polar Express." Instead of hiring other actors, it's the younger Hanks who usually stands in for Tom.

Meanwhile, Tom will return as Woody in the full-length feature of "Toy Story 4." The film ran into a controversy recently when its head writers, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, left the project.

Disney, however, hasn't pushed the film's release date. "Toy Story 4" is still set for a June 2019 theater run.

These days, Tom is in the midst of promoting his latest movie with Meryl Streep and director Steven Spielberg. "The Post," which officially released in theaters Dec. 22, is a dramatized historical account of a government cover up that the press discovered.