Transfer News 2018: Arsenal and Tottenham Target Malcom as he Plans to Leave Bordeaux this Offseason

A bidding war could ensue in the summer between Arsenal and Tottenham this summer after Bordeaux star Malcom recently admitted he is ready for new challenges.

The French club had refused to part ways with Malcom during the winter transfer window, but in an interview with Brazilian site UOL, the Brazilian forward confirmed that he had reached an agreement with Bordeaux, and they will allow him to leave following the season.

"Yes, there was a promise that I will be negotiating in June. I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go," Malcom said during the interview, via Sky Sports.

"I already said that I would have liked to leave this winter to meet new challenges. But I must also remember that Bordeaux helped me a lot. I gave my word to Bordeaux that I will continue [with the club] to be able to have more time to choose my future club. These next three or four months will make a big difference," he continued.

It seems that Malcom is as good as gone once the 2017-18 comes to a close. Both north London clubs would love to add him to their squad. But, he still has a long ways to go before he can become a first-team regular. At 20 years old, Malcom is still not a finished product by any means, and whoever signs him will have to give him enough time to get used to the style of play in the Premier League.

Malcom will likely back up Mesut Özil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan if he signs with the Gunners, and he should get plenty of chances to prove his worth. With Spurs, playing time will be a little difficult to come by because they have a glut of attacking midfield options. He will have to compete for minutes with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, and Érik Lamela if he joins Tottenham.