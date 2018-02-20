Transfer News 2018: Manchester City Looking to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl

Reuters/Ralph Orlowski Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl reacts.

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl has reportedly been added to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's transfer wish list for this summer.

According to the Mirror's Neil Moxley, City are prepared to test Dortmund's resolve to keep Weigl this offseason as they enter the race to sign the defensive midfielder.

"The Premier League leaders have sent scouts to Dortmund's last few matches to run the rule over the 22-year-old. And the signs are that the player will be on a shortlist when the transfer window re-opens," Moxley said in his report.

"Weigl possesses a lot of the attributes Guardiola values and, just as importantly, is of the right age profile. However, he will not come on the cheap and Dortmund will be unwilling to listen to any offers until the hit the £40m-mark," he added.

At 22 years old, Weigl has already played over 130 games as a professional footballer. He started out at TSV 1860 Munich's youth academy, and he made his debut with the senior squad in 2013. At the age of 18, Weigl became the youngest captain in the club's history.

Weigl eventually made the switch to Dortmund following the 2014-15 season, and he has been impressive as a creative deep-lying midfielder.

City may have to make a move quickly once the transfer window reopens this summer because the German midfielder is set to represent his country in this year's World Cup in Russia. That means his value will likely increase if he does well in the tournament.

At the moment, Fernandinho is City's first-choice holding midfielder, but he is already 32, and he may not have much left in the tank. The four-time African Footballer of the Year Yaya Touré is also approaching the end of his career, so now may be the right time to bring in a young defensive midfielder to act as their long-term replacement.