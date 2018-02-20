Transfer News 2018: Real Madrid Reportedly Offering Gareth Bale plus £100 Million for Eden Hazard

Reuters/Peter Nicholls Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their second goal against Leicester City, Oct. 15, 2016.

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a massive player-plus-cash deal to entice Chelsea to part ways with Eden Hazard this summer.

According to the Express' Neil Fissler and Conor O'Sullivan, Los Blancos are ready to spend £100 million to bring Hazard to the Santiago Bernabéu in the offseason, and they are offering Wales star Gareth Bale as a makeweight, as well to sweeten the deal.

Meanwhile, Spanish news outlet Diario Gol has reported that Bale was not the only player offered to the Blues in a player-plus-cash deal. Apparently, Real Madrid are willing to part with Isco or Karim Benzema as well to help them sign Hazard.

Hazard has yet to sign a new contract with Chelsea, and back in December, Hazard's father, Thierry, told Belgian paper Le Soir that his son turned down a contract which would have extended his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2020 because he was waiting for Real Madrid to make a move.

"What I can say about Eden is that he refused an extension of contract to be able, if necessary, to follow the interest of the Real, where he would see himself well," Thierry Hazard said, via the Express. "But, as I speak to you, there is no contact. Eden is only one of the parties to the contract," he continued.

In a recent interview with French football show Téléfoot, Hazard downplayed the chances of him leaving by saying that he is happy with Chelsea. However, he also hinted that he still has not made up his mind on whether he was going to stay, so fans would have to wait and see if he would change clubs in the summer.

"In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too," Hazard said, via the Mirror. "Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I'm good where I am," he added.