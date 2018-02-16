Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic Chelsea's Oscar and Manchester United's Ander Herrera in action, Dec. 28, 2015.

Ander Herrera could be heading for the exit this summer as Manchester United manager José Mourinho continues to overlook him.

Citing a report from Italian news outlet Tuttosport, the Daily Mail's Daniel Matthews has claimed that A.C. Milan have identified Herrera as a possible transfer target this summer, and Red Devils are willing to let him leave if they receive an offer in excess of £30 million.

Herrera has only started eight Premier League matches since the arrival of Nemanja Matić, and he may be willing to make the switch to Milan if he continues to sit on the bench.

Milan have already spent over £210 million to overhaul their squad since former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to a Chinese-led consortium in April 2017, so their interest in Herrera should not come as a surprise.

In a bid to recapture past glory, the Italian giants are expected to go on another spending spree this summer.

"Milan are looking to bolster their midfield and provide competition for the likes of Lucas Biglia and Riccardo Montolivo in the centre of their midfield and are aiming to continue their recent splurge after spending over £150m on fresh talent last summer," the Express' Harry Brent wrote in his report.

"Mourinho reportedly doesn't want to see his fiery midfielder leave but due to his reluctance to drop either Matic or Paul Pogba from his side, he might be forced into relenting and allowing Herrera to quit Old Trafford and play on a more regular basis in Serie A," he added.

Meanwhile, Herrera is currently embroiled in a match-fixing scandal involving his former team, Real Zaragoza, and Levante in May 2011. According to Marca, the Spanish midfielder is reportedly facing a two-year prison sentence if he is found guilty. He will also have to serve a six-year footballing ban.