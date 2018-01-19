Transfer Rumors 2018: Andy Carroll's Move to Chelsea Ruled Out Due to Injury

(Photo: Reuters/John Sibley Livepic) West Ham's Andy Carroll applauds their fans at full time, Aug. 18, 2016.

Recent reports have indicated that West Ham United's Andy Carroll has emerged as a potential replacement for disgruntled striker Michy Batshuayi, but the deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge has reportedly hit a snag due to an ankle injury.

According to the Telegraph's Jason Burt, Carroll underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury on Thursday and the results showed that he might have to miss four to six weeks of action while he recovers.

The injury may even require surgery. That means there's a chance he may miss the rest of the season.

"Carroll is understood to have wanted to make the move to Chelsea and is said to be devastated after suffering yet another injury," Burt said in his report.

"The development means it would be highly unlikely that Chelsea would follow through their interest in trying to sign Carroll before the transfer window closes at the end of this month," he added.

"Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte wants to improve his strike-force and appears to have little faith in Batshuayi to provide adequate back up for record signing Alvaro Morata who has struggled of late," he added.

Chelsea originally wanted to bring in Carroll on loan for the rest of the season, but West Ham were unwilling to sanction such a move. However, the Hammers are reportedly willing to let him leave for £20 million.

Many were surprised to hear about Chelsea's interest in signing Carroll when better footballers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexis Sánchez are available. After all, he was once considered one of the biggest flop of all time when he failed to live up to expectations as a member of Liverpool. However, Carroll has actually played fairly well during his tenure with West Ham.

Unfortunately, Carroll probably won't be going anywhere this month due to the injury.