Transfer Rumors 2018: Arsenal and Chelsea Reportedly eyeing Manchester United's Luke Shaw

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action with CSKA Moscow's Vitinho, Dec. 5, 2017.

Luke Shaw has been seeing a lot of game action since he returned from a foot injury in the winter, and the Red Devils have triggered a clause in the English footballer's contract to extend his stay in Manchester last month. However, Shaw's long-term future at the club still looks far from assured.

According to the Mirror's James Nursey, Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Shaw's contract situation at Manchester United, and they are prepared to make a move if the English left-back fails to sign a new deal with his current club.

The Gunners probably view Shaw as a long-term replacement for the aging Nacho Monreal, but the need to sign a new first-choice left-back is not really that important because they still have Sead Kolašinac on the squad.

The Blues interest in Shaw will likely depend on whether Marcos Alonso leaves in the summer. Real Madrid are reportedly targeting the Spanish left-back, according to recent reports from Spain.

In any case, Chelsea still has Emerson Palmieri if they lose Marcos Alonso. César Azpilicueta and Victor Moses can also play the position.

Meanwhile, Shaw may not have signed a new contract yet, but José Mourinho has recently hinted that they are looking to tie him down to a long-term deal.

"He has been free of minor injuries for a few months which sometimes stops the evolution and I'm really happy," Mourinho said of Shaw during a press conference earlier this month, via ESPN. "The natural consequence of it is that he will have his contract and he will be a United player for years," he continued.

"With Luke it is not about changing my mind, it's just the evolution or no evolution of his potential. It's just about that. I know Shaw since he arrived in the Premier League with Southampton and I know his potential and quality," he added.