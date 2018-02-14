Transfer Rumors 2018: Arturo Vidal Not Interested in Leaving Bayern Munich

Reuters/Michael Dalder Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal of Chile performs a bicycle kick against Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Mar. 1, 2017.

It looks like Arturo Vidal is not leaving Bayern Munich anytime soon.

The odds of Vidal becoming the subject of a Premier League bidding war between Manchester United and Chelsea has now diminished after the Chilean box-to-box midfielder told reporters he wasn't thinking about moving in the summer.

"I'm not thinking about a transfer. I feel very comfortable here," Vidal said after their 2-1 victory over Schalke last Saturday, via the official Bundesliga website. "Of course I would like to extend my contract. That's an option. My kids are very happy here, too," he continued.

"There's a good reason I play in this team. I'm certainly one of the best in my position in the world for good reason," he added.

Well, Vidal did not exaggerate when he said he is one of the best midfielders in the world. The Chilean footballer is a proven winner. He helped Juventus win four consecutive Serie A titles during his four-year stint with the club, and he has also won two consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich since he joined the Bavarian giants in 2015.

Right now, Bayern Munich are well on their way towards winning another league title this year, and Vidal has been a key part of their success.

Meanwhile, a lot of observers have speculated that Vidal may be open to a move in the offseason after Schalke's Leon Goretzka agreed to join the club on a free transfer. But, in an interview with kicker Sportmagazin earlier this month, Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes alleviated some of the fears by confirming that Vidal's place in the squad was not in danger despite the arrival of the German midfielder in the summer.

"Arturo is a guaranteed starter for me. He doesn't need to worry about his place. He is a class player who we need in the big games," Heynckes said, via ESPN.