(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic) Manchester City's Sergio Agüero celebrates scoring their first goal against Liverpool, March 19, 2017.

Sergio Agüero's long-term future at Manchester City has been cast in doubt once again.

According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, Atlético Madrid have proposed a swap deal involving Agüero and forward Antoine Griezmann.

"Atletico have contacted Sergio's representatives to see if there is any chance of getting him back. Pep doesn't want him to go, but has been looking at bringing in Antoine Griezmann, so there could be something there," a source told Cutts.

"Pep is a massive fan of him and his clause at the end of the season is a bargain for a player of his quality. City have made discreet enquiries over Griezmann in the past, so there is the interest from both sides," he added.

Cutts also noted that Agüero is worth around £60 million (around €68 million) on the transfer market, while Griezmann's release clause is believed to be £85 million (around €97 million).

Agüero has been scoring at an incredible rate for City since he left Atlético Madrid to join them in 2011, and he became the club's all-time leading goal scorer earlier this season. However, he has a strained relationship with City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has given no indication that he's looking to move the Argentine striker. After all, goal scorers of his caliber are not exactly a dime a dozen. But they may be tempted to let him go if they can get a younger player like Griezmann in return.

For their part, Atlético Madrid know that they will have a difficult time holding on to Griezmann with clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United eyeing the French forward, so they may as well move him to a club of their choosing.

Agüero can line up with Atlético Madrid returnee Diego Costa if he returns to La Liga. That attacking duo will strike fear into the hearts of any opponent they face.