Reuters/Jon Nazca Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Betis, Feb. 18, 2018.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio is a wanted man.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Asensio has reportedly received offers from Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal during the winter transfer window, and they are expected to make another bid to sign the attacking midfielder in the summer.

The report says that Asensio prefers to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu, but he is open to a move this offseason if he continues to play a bit-part role under manager Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane.

Apparently, Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez does not want to part ways with Asensio, and he wants the Spanish footballer to wait until the end of the season before making a decision.

Asensio has been in superb form lately. The midfielder was subbed in at the 79th minute of the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Paris Saint-Germain last week, and he made an impact right away by setting up two late goals.

He was at it again on Sunday night as he scored two goals to help Real Madrid pull off a thrilling 5-3 comeback victory against Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Asensio is probably the club's top attacking player at the moment, and Rob Train recently talked about the need to start him in his column for ESPN.

"The Asensio question is one that will come to a head sooner rather than later. At 22, a full international and with a buy-out clause of €500 million, the bench is not Asensio's natural habitat," Train said.

"He may have cost just €4m but Asensio is already worth 25 times as much in the current market. Had Barcelona managed to beat Real to his signature there would have been no need to splash out on Ousmane Dembele: Asensio would simply have walked into the Neymar-shaped void," he added.