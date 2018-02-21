Transfer Rumors 2018: Bayern Munich Reportedly Monitoring French Winger Darly N'Landu

Reuters/John Sibley Livepic Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes (L) celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League Final, May 25, 2013.

Darly N'Landu seems to have caught the attention of Bayern Munich.

According to German outlet Sport1, the reigning Bundesliga champions are reportedly tracking the progress of the highly-rated French prospect who is currently a member of OSC Lille's reserve team.

"The talented winger has shown a great deal of potential playing for club and country youth sides, but he has yet to sign a professional deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy," Nemanja Lazarevic said in his column for Soccernews.com.

"This has seen Bayern Munich express interest in his services and they will attempt to persuade the player to move to Allianz Arena. The youngster recently rejected the first contract offer from Lille, but les Dogues are expected to return with an improved proposal," he continued.

Not much is known about N'Landu outside his native France.

The prospect has played out on the left wing during his time with France's Under-17 squad, and reports say he is capable of playing as a striker and a central attacking midfielder as well.

Bayern are expected to bring him along slowly if he joins because they already have Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, and occasionally, Thomas Müller up front. In addition, they have the likes of James Rodríguez, Kingsley Coman, Arturo Vidal, Thiago Alcântara, Javi Martínez, Corentin Tolisso, and Sebastian Rudy supporting them in midfield.

N'Landu will have all the time to work on his game with Bayern, and he should get his chance to shine once Robben or Ribéry retires.

In other news, Lewandowski has recently told kicker he is happy at Bayern and is not thinking about a move to Real Madrid despite the recent rumors linking him to the Spanish giants.

"I'm not thinking about that at all at the moment. I'm a Bayern player and I want to give everything here. That is my priority," the Polish striker said, via ESPN.