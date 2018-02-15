Reuters/Leon Kuegeler Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi scores their first goal against Hamburger SV.

Michy Batshuayi has been on a tear since Borussia Dortmund brought him to the Bundesliga on a six‑month loan from Chelsea on deadline day a few weeks ago.

The Belgian striker's arrival has softened the blow of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he has scored three goals in two matches with the German giants. In fact, it seems he has already become a fan favorite at the Signal Iduna Park.

Of course, Batshuayi will have to return to west London once his loan deal ends, but Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has recently admitted that they are interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

"We tried our best to get a permanent option for Michy Batshuayi but it was a no go for Chelsea. It was not possible to get a purchase option because if Roman Abramovich says no, then it means no," Watzke said, via the Express. "There is always a chance, although if he scores in every game, it will be difficult," he continued.

"We talked to him four years ago and watched him. The fact that he has taken this course [to come on loan] is a stroke of luck for us as he fits in quite well with the team," he added.

Well, Dortmund are certain to try again in the summer, and Chelsea will have to consider parting ways with Batshuayi if the offer is good enough.

Batshuayi made the switch to Chelsea from Marseille in 2016 for around £33 million, but he never got the chance to shine during his stint with the club. He had to play behind Diego Costa in his first season with Chelsea, and things did not get any better this season because the Blues brought in Álvaro Morata.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea will allow Batshuayi to leave in the summer because the striker clearly wants to play regular first-team football.